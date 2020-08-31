High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwarioffers prayers in Srisailam 

Kurnool: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari on Sunday offered prayers at Srisailam temple. District Collector G Veera Pandiyan, SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Temple EO K S Rama Rao received the justice in a grand manner.

The Chief Justice has participated in the Maha Mangala Harati at the temple. The CJ was presented with Prasaadam and memento of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi. Later he visited Srisailam Dam and also viewed the map of Dam at the museum. The Irrigation department officials gave a brief presentation about the construction of Srisailam Dam and the water storage capacity to the Chief Justice. Later, he left to Vijayawada. Judge Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar and Joint Collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash also accompanied with the chief justice.