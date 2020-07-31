High-Level Meeting on Coronavirus was held at Tirupati Municipal Corporation office

Tirupati: In a significant development towards addressing Covid exigencies in the district, it was decided to involve MLAs to coordinate with patients on a day to day basis to know their feedback and improve things accordingly.

A high-level meeting was held at Tirupati Municipal Corporation office on Friday attended by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy, Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, Commissioner P S Girisha, MLAs B Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

After the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister have said that in order to provide better care and amenities to Covid patients, it was decided that MLAs should take responsibility and talk to the Covid patients from their constituency through mobile phones.

They will have to enquire about the availability of medical care, food and other issues. Each MLA have to talk to 10 patients per day and based on the feedback they have to instruct the officials and redress the grievances.

"As the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was not coming from Hyderabad, Chittoor MP N Reddeppa and YSRCP leader Bharat will take care of Covid patients from Kuppam constituency," said Minister Ramachandra Reddy.

A weekly review meeting will be held which will take stock of the feedback from MLAs and plan accordingly. As the people were finding it difficult to reach Tirupati after they are tested positive, it was decided to make government hospital in Madanapalli as Covid hospital and if needed, the Sanatorium hospital there will also be utilised for the purpose.

Collector Bharat Gupta said the cases have gone up from July 1 and efforts were on to see that testing results come early. Madanapalli Covid hospital will be started in one week. SV Ayurvedic hospital will be made triage centre which will guide patients for home care or Covid centre or Covid hospital based on the symptoms. All mild cases will be sent to home isolation only.

Sanjeevani buses will go constituencies from Monday to take samples for testing.

Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, MP Reddeppa, Assistant Collector Vishnu Charan, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, Ruia hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Nagamuneendrudu and others took part. A few MLAs have participated in the meeting through video conferencing.