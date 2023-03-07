High-level panel to monitor progress of MoUs

The recently concluded Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam gave priority to Indian industries to showcase indigenous industrial potential. Majority of the Indian industrial giants participated in the summit and made MoUs on their investments in Andhra Pradesh.





The GIS attracted investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore following the initiative of the State government and with the dedicated work of team of officials. Industrial giant Mukesh Ambani spent more than a half a day at the GIS by moving closely with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and announced his readiness on further investments in the State. Ambani also announced investments to a tune of Rs 40,000 cr including in renewable and solar energy.





Not only Reliance, many other Indian industrial titans like Karan Adani, GM Rao, Krishna Ella, Sajjan Jindal, Punit Dalmia, KM Birla and others participated and made MoUs for their investments in AP and showered praise on the Chief Minister for creating an industry-friendly atmosphere in the State. When the Chief Minister stated that AP is a phone call away for industrialists, Dalmia group managing director Puneet Dalmia described the Chief Minister as Josh Jagan for his speedy decision making in attracting industries.





Industrial giants of majority of Indian industries attended the GIS and made MoUs with AP government for investments in various sectors. The GIS also attracted the participation of foreign investors. Going a step further, the Chief Minister announced a high-level committee with officials to monitor the materialisation of MoUs.



