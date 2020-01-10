Top
High Power Committee concludes the second meeting, urges the need of decentralisation of administration

The second meeting of the High Power Committee, which was set up to study the recommendations of the GN Rao and Boston committees on decentralization and development has concluded. The committee discussed several key issues, including the decentralization of governance and the interests of capital farmers. The meeting lasted for about two and a half hours. The committee reportedly will meet again on the 13th of this month.

After the meeting, Ministers Nani, Kannababu and Mopidevi Venkataramana spoke to the media and said that Chandrababu Naidu is provoking people for political gain.

Minister Perni Nani said that the committee discussed GN Rao and BCG committees report in detail. He said that the committee would look into the views of everyone and would protect the interests of the farmers. He was furious at those who were making provocative comments. "The Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts should be given special attention and the development should not be concentrated in one place. History tells us how much the development was lost." Minister Nani said

