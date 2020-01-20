High Power Committee report on Insider Trading to be tabled in the Cabinet meeting

The Andhra Pradesh government, which accused TDP of Insider Trading charges is contemplating to hand over the report of the High Power Committee on insider trading to Lokayukta or some other inquiry authority for a probe. The issue may be taken up as a table item during the Cabinet meeting. However, it is not listed on the agenda.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted by the YCRCP government in its report has alleged Nara Lokesh, P Narayana and few other TDP leaders who have involved in Insider Trading in Amaravati. The committee estimated 4,070 acres of land that has been looted under Insider Trading.

However, the TDP leaders condemned the YSRCP's propaganda stating that the government is acting upon vengeance to tarnish the image of their party president Chandrababu Naidu.