High Tension at Prakasam Barrage: Boats Collide with Gates 3 and 4

Vijayawada: A high-tension situation has arisen at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada following a collision between boats and gates 3 and 4 of the barrage. The impact has caused significant concern among authorities due to the barrage's critical role in flood management.

The boats, navigating at high speed, struck the gates, potentially compromising their functionality. Emergency teams are on-site to evaluate the extent of the damage and address any immediate safety risks.

The incident has heightened scrutiny of the barrage's operational stability, with authorities working swiftly to ensure that the water management system remains effective amidst the ongoing flood conditions. Public safety measures are being reinforced as officials continue to monitor the situation closely.