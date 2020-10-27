High-yield oil palm saplings distributed in West Godavari district

Kamavarapukota (West Godavari): Godrej Agrovet has announced the launch of new superior high yielding oil palm saplings raised out of semi-clonal seeds sourced from Malaysia. These saplings were distributed to the farmers under the Godrej Agrovet factory zone in West Godavari district.

Nasim Ali, CEO, Oil Palm Plantation, Godrej Agrovet, said, "Agricultural issues created by environmental stress have been directly impacting the farmer's earnings. We are expecting to bring around 160 to 170 hectares area under the new variety of the oil palm saplings during October and November 2020 in Andhra Pradesh."

Chiranjiv Chaudhary, Commissioner of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh commented, "I congratulate Godrej Agrovet on the occasion of release of semi-clonal high yielding variety seedlings of oil palm. It would be immensely useful to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh being the largest producer of oil palm as well as to the farmers of other states in the country as Godrej Agrovet has pan India presence."

Dr R K Mathur, Director, ICAR- IIOPR (Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research), AP said, "Oil palm is a perennial crop and the returns from oil palm plantation is higher as compared to other oil seeds.

The saplings of high yielding variety from Godrej Agrovet may improve the farmer's income and thus contribute towards self-reliance in edible oil sector."