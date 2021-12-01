Highlight benefits of OTS: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to take strict action against those spreading malicious propaganda on One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme pertaining to Jagananna Sampurna Hakku scheme.

During a meeting with the officials of CMO, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to clarify the doubts of the beneficiaries by creating awareness among them and clearly explain the benefits of the scheme, including the details of their loans, and interest, which are being waived off. He said that the OTS scheme would benefit millions of poor people and legally provide rights for their properties.

It may be recalled that the government had come up with the OTS scheme for houses that were constructed and given to the beneficiaries from 1983 to 2017-18. This includes the houses constructed by all the previous governments in the undivided Andhra Pradesh as well. It is said that about 57 lakh houses were constructed for the poor since 1983 to date. Apart from the 85 per cent subsidy the governments had provided for the houses, the beneficiaries were provided a loan for the balance 15 per cent through the AP Housing Development Corporation after mortgaging the registered documents of the houses. In some cases, the loans were not repaid.

The amount under OTS scheme in rural areas is Rs 10,000, in municipalities Rs 15,000 and in corporations Rs 20,000. The loanees can avail the scheme by paying the prescribed amount up to December 15. The revenue officials will register the land for beneficiaries on December 21, 2021. Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that the OTS scheme was voluntary and does not force people to avail it. He stated that the government had brought this novel initiative to benefit the poor by providing complete rights to their house.