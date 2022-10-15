Highlight 'Go Darshan' awareness among devotees: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Friday directed the officials to make arrangements on both footpaths and Ghat rods to ensure that devotees get informed about the significance of Go Darshan ahead of Srivari darshan in Tirumala.

After inspecting Sapta Go Pradakshina mandiram, Sri Venugopala Swamy temple and Srivari Padala Mandapam near Alipiri, the EO instructed officials to put up signboards explaining the significance of Go Darshan ahead of the Srivari darshan to devotees coming on Tirumala pilgrimage.

He also urged officials to enhance greenery and landscaping around the Go Pradakshina mandiram. Earlier, he visited the TTD Goshala and reviewed the ongoing works of feed mixing plant, ghee manufacturing centre works, both coming up in the complex and directed officials to complete them before December.