Hike salary to 26,000, demand Anganwadi workers

Nandikotkur: Andhra Pradesh State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association State secretary Lalithamma demanded that the government remove the facial attendance system and enhance their salary to Rs 26,000 per month. In support of their demands, the workers staged a protest in front of ICDS Project office here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Lalithamma has said that the Anganwadis across the State were facing huge problems during the facial attendance system.

She wondered why the new system was introduced when they were discharging their duties sincerely with dedication. She demanded immediate removal of the system. She pointed out that the government has not paid salaries to the Anganwadi workers for the last two months. They were not able to support their families due to lack of money. She demanded that the government immediately release the pending salaries.

She said that the government has to provide gratuity besides enhancing the retirement age to 62 years, as per the apex court orders. The government also needs to pay monthly pension. Sugunamma said that they would take up Statewide protests if the government does not concede their 'just' demands. After the protests, the Anganwadi workers gave a representation to ICDS CDPO Koteswari. Sate leader of AITUC, M Ramesh Babu, union leaders Ranemma, Priyadarshini and others participated in the protest.