Hiked pensions distributed in Guntur city

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri distributed hiked pension along with Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed at Anandpet and with Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi at Pattabhipuram here on Monday.

Kirthi Chekuri said they will complete the pension distribution by Monday evening.

She said following orders of the government, pensions under NTR Bharosa Scheme were distributed through the ward secretariat secretaries at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. She said pensions worth Rs 25 crore were distributed to the beneficiaries through 1,632 ward secretaries.

Speaking on this occasion, Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said festive atmosphere prevailed in the State with the distribution of hiked pensions.