Live
- Lipi.Game: Bridging cultural heritage with modern technology
- The essential role of entrepreneurship skills in student development
- Work hard, work smartly- You got to keep going
- Hyderabad: Four held in mobile snatching
- Health Minister bats for extensive debate on NEET
- Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks
- Hyderabad: Man dies after car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- NEET ROW: Cops thwart students’ bid to besiege Raj Bhavan
- Book on new criminal laws released
- New laws evoke mixed reactions
Just In
Hiked pensions distributed in Guntur city
Highlights
Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri distributed hiked pension along with Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed at Anandpet and with Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi at Pattabhipuram here on Monday.
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri distributed hiked pension along with Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed at Anandpet and with Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi at Pattabhipuram here on Monday.
Kirthi Chekuri said they will complete the pension distribution by Monday evening.
She said following orders of the government, pensions under NTR Bharosa Scheme were distributed through the ward secretariat secretaries at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. She said pensions worth Rs 25 crore were distributed to the beneficiaries through 1,632 ward secretaries.
Speaking on this occasion, Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said festive atmosphere prevailed in the State with the distribution of hiked pensions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS