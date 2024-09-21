Hilly areas under occupation of local leaders

Srikakulam: Hilly areas are under occupation of local leaders at Thamada in Laveru mandal of EtcherlaAssembly constituency in the district. During the previous YSRCP government, YSR Jagananna colony was proposed at the hilly area and house sites were allotted to 49 beneficiaries in an extent of 1.49 acre.

But the beneficiaries are not interested in constructing houses here as it is not feasible for living. For the purpose, roads were laid and bore well were also dug. Taking advantage of it, local YSRCP leaders are reportedly occupying 40 acre lands around the hilly area at Thamada and excavating gravel and stones from here illegally which are in demand for levelling low-lying areas and also as foundation for buildings.

Around the hilly area, forest department grew cashew plants but the YSRCP leaders occupied the lands and obtained pattas managing revenue officials.

In the wake of a change of government, situation changed completely here and illegal encroachments are coming to light. Residents of Thamada and surrounding villages are hoping clearance of occupied lands, prevention of illegal mining and shifting of gravel and res stones from here.