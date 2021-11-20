Hindupur, Kadiri bear flood brunt

Anantapur: Normal life was affected on Friday at several places in the district, particularly in rural areas owing to overflowing of rivers, streams and rivulets in Hindupur and Kadiri region, causing difficulties to those living in low-lying areas. However, no casualties were reported from any part of the district.



In the morning, 10 persons were caught in the fury of Chitravati river floodwaters on the Karnataka border even as Melya river in Karnataka too breached resulting in overflow of Chitravati river. Police rescued four persons and are on the job of rescuing 6 more persons. A helicopter arrived and saved 8 persons caught in a JCB cabin in the overflowing waters of Chitravati river in the district. Ropes were let down from helicopter and all those stranded in the river were rescued.

Several animals, including cows and buffaloes, were carried away by the swirling waters of the river.

Lakes, including Pulamathi and Srikantapuram in Hindupur region are overflowing. Penukonda sub-collector Naveen is inspecting vulnerable locations to warn people against venturing out in rains.

The district has been experiencing rains during nights for the past couple of days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and enquired about the flood situation. He asked the collector to take preventive steps for possible out-break of diseases and fevers and alert medical and health staff. He advised them to take a liberal view while extending help to victims of flood and rains.

Meanwhile, Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy met the Chief Minister at his camp office and requested two helicopters either from Visakhapatnam or Benguluru to save people caught in the swirling waters of Chitravati and also for emergency situations in the district. Accordingly, a chopper was sent to the district.

District SP Fakirappa told 'The Hans India' that a helicopter was sent by the government and could successfully rescue eight persons caught in the JCB stuck in the floodwaters since morning. He said all police stations in flood-prone areas have been alerted and police personnel were posted at the overflowing rivers . Road traffic was disrupted on the Kadiri-Rayachoti highway due to rains and overflowing of lakes and streams.

The district administration has kept official machinery on high alert to monitor flood situation in vulnerable locations. Collector Nagalakshmi and SP Fakirappa advised people to stay indoors and not to venture out unless in an emergency situation.