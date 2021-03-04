Hindupur MLA Balakrishna fires on AP govt, alleges systems in the state being weakened

TDP MLA Balakrishna fires on Andhra Pradesh government. He said that the worst politics are going on in the state and was incensed those ruling party leaders resorting to violence. He made it clear that there was no room for unanimous results in his baston Hindupur. Balakrishna said there was not a single ward declared unanimous for the YSRCP in Hindupur.

The Hindupur MLA said that anarchy was going on in the state under the YSRCP rule. Balakrishna alleged the YSRCP of trying to make municipal elections unanimous by making threats in the municipal elections as in the panchayat elections.

Balakrishna campaigned in Hindupur in Anantapur district on Thursday morning. Speaking on the occasion, he challenged the YSRCP government to release white paper on what development has been done in these two years.

He warned that the day would come when the people would turn against this government which was committing threats and atrocities. He was incensed that all the departments were being privatised and the systems in the state were being weakened.



