Hindupur municipal RI arrested for taking bribe

Hindupur: The Anantapur Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids at the Hindupur municipal office, where Revenue Inspector (RI) RamAnjaneyulu was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

According to ACB officials, the complainant Ravi Kumar approached the municipal office to register his vacant plot online for house construction. Although the official online VLT (Vacant Land Tax) registration fee is Rs3,000, RI Ramanjaneyulu allegedly demanded Rs10,000 to process the file. The amount was later negotiated and fixed at Rs7,000, after which the complainant reported the demand to the ACB.

Based on the complaint, ACB officers provided the complainant with chemical-coated currency notes and sent him to the municipal office. The RI accepted the bribe, and the ACB team led by Anantapur ACB CI Hamid Khan immediately apprehended him.

Following the trap, ACB officials conducted searches inside the municipal office and later at Muddireddypalli Sachivalayam as part of further investigation before arresting the RI.