Heritage walk and clean & green drive held

Anantapur: A Heritage Walk and “Clean and Green” programme was successfully conducted in Anantapur city on Thursday under the directions of District Collector O Anand, with the participation of local citizens and volunteers.

The programme was organised by the State Department of Archaeology and Museums to create awareness among the public about the importance of protecting historical monuments and cultural heritage.

The heritage walk began at the Arts College premises and proceeded through Peace Memorial Hall up to Court Road, highlighting the historical significance of the city’s heritage structures.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Swaminaik, Assistant Director (Technical), State Department of Archaeology and Museums, said that preserving the rich historical and cultural heritage of Anantapur district is the responsibility of every citizen.

He emphasised that only through active public participation can historical monuments and heritage structures be safeguarded for future generations.

He further stated that initiatives such as Heritage Walks play a crucial role in creating awareness among the public and will be conducted regularly as per the instructions of the District Collector.

Later, as part of the State Government’s flagship programme “Swachh Andhra Swarna Andhra,” a Clean and Green drive was carried out at the Peace Memorial Hall premises.

Arts College Vice Principal Sahadevu, faculty members Nagabhushanam (History) and Sugappa (Political Science), INTACH members Kasireddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Riyaz, Ladies Club Secretary Padmaja Reddy, Inner Wheel member Jayanthi, APSSDCWA State Secretary Srinivasulu, ASRO Software Solutions head Anjaneyulu, along with archaeology department staff, NSS students, and several volunteers participated in the programme.