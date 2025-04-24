Hindupur woman blackmailed over daughter’s video

Hindupur: Alocal woman in Hindupur accused her neighbour and two others of exploiting her using an alleged nude video of her daughter. The victim claims she was coerced into paying nearly Rs60 lakh after being threatened that the video would be made public.

According to the complaint, the woman resides in State Bank Colony, Melapuram, Hindupur, and had developed a friendly relationship with her neighbour K. Jayalakshmi. Over time, Jayalakshmi allegedly approached the woman, claiming she had seen a nude video of her daughter, which was in the possession of unknown persons. Jayalakshmi reportedly told the victim that if she paid money, the video would be deleted and not shared online.Panicked by the threat and fearing for her daughter’s future, the victim mortgaged her gold and borrowed money from others, managing to pay nearly Rs60 lakh. However, the harassment reportedly continued. The victim alleges she was forced to sign blank cheques under threat and told more money was needed to permanently delete the video. Jayalakshmi, along with her husband Venkatesh and another man, Raghavendra Naidu (alias Paradise Raghavendra), allegedly continued to blackmail the woman.

The pressure became so unbearable that the victim reportedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train but was saved by her children in time. The family later filed a complaint with the DGP on March 12, 2025, leading to the registration of a FIR at Hindupur One Town Police Station following an official directive. However, the victim’s family has expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation. Despite meeting with the District SP and repeatedly visiting the police station, they allege that no action has been taken against the accused.