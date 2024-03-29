Hindupur YSRCP cadre TN Deepika offers prayers in temples and churches

On a mission to garner support and blessings for the upcoming elections, MLA Candidate of Hindupuram Constituency Mrs. TN Deepika Venu, along with MP Candidate Boya Santhamma and a host of other political leaders and activists, participated in special prayers at various temples, churches, and mosques in Hindupuram.



The day began with special puja programs at Suguru Anjaneya Swamy and Peta Venkataramana Swamy temples in Hindupuram town. This was followed by discussions and prayers at Al Hilal Fatima Masjid in the same town.

The main focus of the prayers was to seek victory for TN Deepika as MLA of Hindupuram constituency and Boya Santhamma as MP. The participants expressed their determination to break free from the poverty that has plagued the region for 40 years, likening it to breaking a coconut with one blow.

Furthermore, the leaders emphasized their commitment to serving the people of Hindupuram and limiting actor Balakrishna to the world of movies. They declared their readiness to bring about change and progress to the constituency.

The event was attended by religious leaders, public representatives, YSRCP members, activists, and supporters, all united in their mission to bring about positive change in Hindupuram.