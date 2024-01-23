Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika gives warm welcome to YS Jagan at Puttaparthi Airport

Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate, Deepika, and YSRCP leaders of the constituency Mr. Venu Reddy on Tuesday welcomed YS Jagan at Puttaparthi Airport while the latter was visiting Uravakonda in Anantapur district as part of the YSR Asara distribution program led by Honourable Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was made aware of various issues in the constituency, with a particular focus on the problem surrounding Jamia Masjid in Hindupuram town, the development of All Hilal School, and the challenges faced by silk farmers and reelers.

The Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, responded positively and assured that he will issue orders to the relevant departments' higher officials to resolve these issues promptly.