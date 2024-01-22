Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam

YSRCP Constituency MLA Candidate Deepika and MP Candidate Mrs. Boya Santhamma participated in the program "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam".

The program was organized under the guidance of Councilor Mallikarjuna Gowd, and they visited each house in the 1st Ward Kotnuru Ward Secretariat under the Hindupuram Municipality. They explained the development initiatives and welfare benefits of the Jagananna Government to the residents. Deepika and Boya Shanthamma greeted the people warmly and discussed whether they were receiving the welfare schemes implemented by CM YS Jagan.

They also requested officials to ensure that those who are not receiving the benefits get them. Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna has never neglected the people's problems, and this time, in the 2024 elections, Deepika and Boya Shanthamma have been named as YSRCP's MLA and MP candidates respectively. They urged the residents to vote for them to achieve victory.







