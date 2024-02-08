Hindupur YSRCP MLA candidate Deepika participates in YSR Asara celebrations

The YSRCP MLA candidate of Hindupuram Constituency, TN Deepika, and MP candidate, Mrs. Boya Santhamma, were the chief guests at the 4th installment of the "YSR Asara Varotsavalu" grant program held at MGM Ground in Hindupuram town on August 2, 2024.

During the event, TN Deepika G mentioned that the Y.S.R. scheme has provided support to the thrift societies in Hindupuram town. The fourth tranche of the Asara scheme has benefited 17,115 beneficiaries, who have received Rs. 13.81 crore in their accounts. She praised Chief Minister Jagananna for fulfilling his promise to Akkachellemmas by providing the promised installments.

TN Deepika Garu also emphasized the importance of Chief Minister Jagananna's presence for the schemes to continue successfully. She highlighted that Jagananna's presence is required for various initiatives like the volunteer system, the arrival of rains, and the completion of 25 thousand houses.

As an MLA candidate in the 2024 elections, TN Deepika Garu assured the people of Hindupuram that she will always be available to protect them and resolve any issues they face.

She also urged women to participate in the general election and cast their votes in large numbers to ensure their victory with a significant majority. TN Deepika Garu and Mrs. Boya Santhamma, as YSRCP candidates, have made history in Hindupuram by contesting for MLA and MP positions respectively.

The event concluded with the sanctioning of Rs. 13.81 crore to 17,115 beneficiaries through the YSR Support Mega Check Released. Various leaders, activists, and members of women's groups, along with MEPMA staff, were present during the program, which witnessed significant participation from women.







