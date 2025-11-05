HNSS canal a boon for Madakasira Constituency: Collector

Madakasira: District Collector A Shyam Prasad described the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal as a boon for the Madakasira constituency, bringing immense benefits for irrigation, drinking water, and groundwater recharge in the region.

On Tuesday, the Collector toured several areas along with Madakasira MLA MS Raju, former MLC Gundumala Tippeswamy, and HNSS officials, inspecting the MI tank, HNSS Pump House No. 13, and breach points in Mannur village. He reviewed the functioning of the pump houses and water flow progress. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the HNSS canal runs for about 150 km in the constituency, filling 31 irrigation tanks. Water is being lifted through 13 pump houses to fill the Amarapuram tank, and by December 15–30, the project aims to complete water transfer. The Mannur tank is already 75% full, and water is being lifted to an altitude of 750 feet above sea level, benefiting local agriculture and groundwater levels.

He termed the HNSS project a lifeline for the drought-prone region.

The Collector also inspected the proposed site for a new market yard at Amarapuram, spread over 10 acres, for which tenders will be called soon after approval. Highlighting the historical significance of Hemavati Temple, a 7th-century Shiva shrine under the Archaeology Department, he said infrastructure improvements are being planned jointly by Tourism, Archaeology, and District Administration. Immediate steps such as sanctioning toilets, improving roads, and drinking water supply have already been initiated. Collector Shyam Prasad also noted that proposals were sent to the government to make Madakasira a separate division, expressing hope for a positive response. HNSS SE Swaroop Kumar, engineers, departmental officials, and local leaders accompanied the inspection.