HNSS water supplied to western parts of Chittoor

Chittoor: Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi water will be supplied to the western parts of district once the project completed with a budget of Rs 6,800 crore, stated Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy.

With this project, the drinking water needs of Madanapalli, Punganur, Kuppam, Thamballapalli, Palamaner and Piler Assembly constituencies would be effectively addressed, he added.

The Minister laid foundation stone for Urban Health Clinic at Palamaner on Sunday and participated in a meeting at RTC bus station. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the CM decided to extend Rs 5,050 crore for supplying both drinking and irrigation water from Gandikota Reservoir by way of linking Galeru-Nagari with HNSS.

Through Watergrid, it was proposed to supply drinking water through taps and for which tenders have been finalised also, he declared. The Minister also inaugurated a shopping complex in Palamaner RTC bus station.

MP N Reddappa said the CM was committed to the welfare of women and introduced several welfare schemes for them.