Holiday declared to schools in rain effected districts in AP

In response to the ongoing heavy rains across the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared a school holiday on Tuesday, October 15, 2023, for selected districts. This decision comes after the weather department issued a warning about significant rainfall expected to continue for the next three days.

The holiday applies specifically to all schools and Anganwadis in Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts. Local collectors have issued directives to this effect, urging students and parents to take note of the situation.

In light of the adverse weather conditions, the education department has also instructed that students residing in welfare hostels located in vulnerable areas be relocated to safer accommodations. Furthermore, medical officials have been tasked with ensuring that pregnant women, particularly those close to delivery, are admitted to healthcare facilities as needed.

Authorities are advising students and the general public to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during this period of heavy rain, prioritizing safety above all.