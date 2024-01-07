  • Menu
Holidays declared for schools in AP from January 9 to 18

Highlights

According to the academic calendar, the district education department officials are directing all managements to give Sankranthi holidays from 9th to 18th of this month to government and private schools.

The Education department stated that strict action will be taken if classes are held during holidays. Schools will resume on the 19th.

