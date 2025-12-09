Home Minister Anita Assures Agrigold Victims of Government Support

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anita has reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of Agrigold victims. During a meeting at the Secretariat, Home Minister Anita reassured victims that there is no need for alarm, emphasising the government's readiness to provide justice in every possible manner.

Speaking directly to those affected, she urged them not to lose hope or resort to any destructive actions amidst their difficulties. "Justice will be delivered to all who have suffered," she promised, offering a message of support and encouragement to the victims.