Home Minister Anitha ties Rakhi to CM Naidu

Tirupati: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha tied Rakhi on the forehand of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Sri City. On Monday Commemorating Shravana Purnima during which Rakhi festival is celebrated, Anitha tied the Rakhi to the CM when he reached there to take part in development activities.



Earlier, the Chief Minister arrived at Tirupati airport on Monday afternoon on his way to Sri City. He was received at the Airport by Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, DRO K Penchala Kishore, MLAs Arani Srinivasulu, Pulivarthi Nani, B Sudheer Reddy, K Murali Mohan, G Bhanu Prakash, P Sunil Kumar and others.

Later he left for Sri City by helicopter to participate in several development activities where he was received by Sri City Chairman Srini Raju, MD Ravindra Sanna Reddy, Industries department secretary N Yuvaraj, Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, Sullurpet MLA Nelavala Vijayasri and others.

After attending various programmes at Sri City, the CM left for Nellore to visit the Somasila project.

He again reached Tirupati Airport and left for Vijayawada by a special aircraft at 6.20 pm.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Anantapur Range DIG Shimoshi Bajpayee, SP L Subba Rayudu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, MLAs Pulivarthi Nani, B Sudheer Reddy, former MLA M Sugunamma and other gave a send-off to the Chief Minister.

At Tirupati airport, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu submitted a representation of junior doctors to the CM. The JUDAs requested the CM to provide street lighting at Ruia hospital campus and increase the security. They also brought the lack of basic infrastructure at the hospital to the notice of CM Naidu. They have been demanding these basic needs in the light of the ghastly murder of a young lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.