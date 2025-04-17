Home Minister distributes compensation cheques

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha gave away cheques for Rs.15 lakh to each family who lost their kin in the explosion of firecracker manufacturing unit at Kailasapatnam in Anakapalli district. The Home Minister informed that the state government is extending support to the families by providing educational support to the children of the deceased family. Giving confidence to the family members on Wednesday, the Home Minister said that the state government responded to the incident in a swift manner.

Consoling the family members, Anitha assured that quality treatment is being provided to the firecracker unit injured persons and the government will extend all possible support to them. On Wednesday, the Home Minister distributed cheques for Rs.15 lakh each to five deceased family members, including Puram Papa, G Govind, G Venu Babu, S Babu Rao and Dadi Rama Lakshmi. The rest of the deceased families and the injured persons will receive ex-gratia soon, the Home Minister informed.