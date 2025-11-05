Home minister inaugurates Tulluru sub-division office

Guntur: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inaugurated newly constructed Tulluru Police Sub-Division office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed happiness over opening the new office and said it holds special significance. She recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had initiated the construction of Amaravati in 2014.

She stated that DGP is strengthening the police system and assured that the government is providing all necessary facilities to the police force. “We have introduced insurance coverage up to Rs 1 crore for police personnel. After the coalition government took charge, we recruited 6,100 constables, whereas not a single constable post was filled during the YSRCP regime,” she added.

She said that if any police officer dies in duty, their family will be supported with a minimum of Rs 15 lakh insurance compensation. She assured that the staff shortage in the Sub-Division will soon be addressed. Referring to fake and manipulated videos, she said many are being troubled by such misinformation, but AP Police are effectively countering them. She criticised the YSRCP for circulating a video from UP where stones were thrown at a lorry claiming it happened in AP. She praised the police for swiftly exposing the false propaganda.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Guntur range IGP Sarvashresth Tripathi, SP Vakul Jindal, additional SPs GV Ramana Murthy, A Hanumanthu, Tulluru DSP Murali Krishna were present.