Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita to launch Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in Prattipadu today

Guntur: The government has directed the District Education Officers (DEOs) to begin the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits from October 8 and complete it by October 10.



The government has issued orders to this effect on Wednesday. Sources from school education department said that sufficient kits have already reached the schools and necessary arrangements were made for distribution.

The school Headmasters under the supervision of mandal education officers in rural areas are making arrangements for the distribution of kits. Municipal Commissioners reviewed the arrangements for distribution in urban areas.

Home Minister Mekathti Sucharitha will launch the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits distribution at Zilla Parishad High School in Prattipadu mandal at 10 am on Thursday. The officials are making arrangements to complete the distribution within three -days.