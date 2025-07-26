Home minister orders steps to prevent floods

Vijayawada: Minister for home and disaster management V Anitha on Friday directed officials to be on alert in view of the heavy rains lashing the coastal region due to a low-pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, she reviewed the situation and directed officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives and property.

The minister, along with Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain and other officials, reviewed the situation due to a forecast for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The minister visited the AP Emergency Operations Centre to take stock of the situation.

The met officials briefed her that a low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal was heading towards West Bengal and the adjoining Bangladesh coast. In the next 24 hours, it is likely to move towards West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand.

The minister urged people to remain alert in view of the forecast for heavy rains at isolated places in coastal Andhra till Sunday.

For emergency rescue operations, the control room can be contacted on toll-free numbers, 112, 1070, 18004250101.

Anitha advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday. She directed officials to take precautionary measures in the areas likely to be affected by rain and flash floods.

The home minister asked district collectors to display warning boards at accident hotspots.

She asked the irrigation, roads and buildings and panchayat raj departments to work in coordination to identify the breaches.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra. Strong winds with a speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the coast.

According to the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, the sea conditions are likely to be rough. High tidal waves of 2.9 to 3.6 meters are likely on the coast in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts.

According to the IMD bulletin at 2.30 pm, the depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh moved west-northwestwards and lay centred at about 190 km west of Khepupara (Bangladesh), about 40 km southwest of Canning (West Bengal), 50 km northeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), and 60 km south of Kolkata(West Bengal).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours, says the bulletin.