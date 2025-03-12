Home minister promises compensation to all victims

Vijayawada: The state government has assured compensation for victims of the recent Budameru floods who are yet to receive assistance. Home minister V Anitha made the announcement in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, responding to inquiries from YSRCP MLCs.

The minister stated that genuine victims can submit applications for compensation at the district collectorate for verification. This followed questions from YSRCP MLAs Mondithoka Arun Kumar and Md. Ruhulla regarding the amount of donated funds received and disbursed, and the status of outstanding compensation.

Anitha explained that compensation had already been distributed for vehicle damage, shop losses, and household goods damage. However, YSRCP MLCs expressed dissatisfaction, citing numerous cases of victims who had allegedly not received aid despite submitting applications. Arun Kumar said a large number of people suffered huge loss due submerging of many colonies in 34 divisions of the city.

The home minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing compensation to genuine victims upon verification of their applications. She reminded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s 11-day review of the flood situation and personal visits to affected areas. Legislative Council chairman K Moshen Raju asked the MLCs to submit applications of victims.

Leader of Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana noted that YSRCP’s donation of Rs 1 crore and distribution of essential supplies. Md Ruhulla also raised concerns about the Budameru regulator’s condition, urging repairs before the upcoming rainy season.

In response, the home minister attributed the flood’s severity to the incomplete Budameru diversion channel, claiming that while 80 per cent of the work was completed during the TDP’s previous term, the YSRCP government failed to finish the remaining 20 per cent.