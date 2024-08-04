Home Minister takes part in a saree walk

Live
Visakhapatnam: In a country like India that epitomises diverse traditions and culture, saree symbolises Indian heritage for eons, highlighted Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.
Taking part in the 'handloom saree walk' organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Home Minister mentioned that a saree exudes elegance and beauty and exhorted future generation to continue the tradition.
Hosted by The Spirit of Vizag Society in the city as a part of the 'National Handloom Day' celebrations, the saree walk saw an army of women taking part with elan in the initiative meant to promote handloom sarees, extend support to weavers.
Recalling challenges faced by the handloom weavers, the Home Minister called for concerted support from stakeholders to extend a lending hand to the weavers who strive hard for close to two to three weeks to pour life to a saree.
Speaking on the occasion, Anitha mentioned that all possible support would be given to the handloom weavers and efforts are considered to iron out their challenges.