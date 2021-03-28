Home quarantined can avail postal ballot facility: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector and Tirupati Lok Sabha segment Returning Officer K V N Chakradhar Babu said the polling personnel should have a thorough understanding on the electronic voting system as the polling is going to be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines.

Addressing the master trainers, POs, APOs during the first training session held in the city on Saturday, he said the master trainers would play key role in providing training to the polling personnel.

He said there shouldn't be the situation to conduct repolls due to human errors and the officials should act according to the guidelines of the Election Commission.

The Collector said the polling stations and distribution centres would be arranged strictly following the Covid guidelines and all procedures would be followed for shifting the EVMs, equipment, and others to strong rooms with seals giving no scope for any suspicion.

Challenge vote, secret vote and other procedures would be taught to the polling personnel and all polling staff should cast their postal vote without fail.

He also said people above 80 years of age and people in home quarantine can utilise postal ballot facility.