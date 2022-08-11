'Horrors of Partition' gallery at Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, has set up a special exhibition gallery on Wednesday depicting the pictures of 'Horrors of Partition' witnessed during 1947, at East Main entrance of Vijayawada railway station.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan was the chief guest and ADRM M Srikanth and D Srinivasa Rao were the guests of honour. Retired goods driver, octogenarian and sports legend of Vijayawada division, the distinguished guest, L Nelson inaugurated the exhibition gallery.

In this year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), when the nation completes 75 years of independence, the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is being observed throughout the country on August 14. The Partition Horrors Day has been envisaged by the Ministry of Culture to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people, who were the sufferers of partition.

Interacting with the media, Shivendra Mohan said the exhibition was set up to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people. He said that keeping in mind the vast outreach of Indian Railways, the exhibition gallery was planned by Railway Board at across 700 stations to sensitise and educate the travelling public about the pain and agony endured by our ancestors.

Shivendra Mohan said that digital museums were also set up in Eluru, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Bhimavaram, Tenali, Ongole, Gudur, Samalkot and Kakinada town. He said that exhibition is showcased with the sobriety and solemnity that it deserves and will be open for public till August 14.

M Bala Muralidhar, Sr DPO, S Muni Reddy, Sr DEE/M, PBN Prasad, Station Director, PRO Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Inspectors and Staff participated in the inauguration ceremony.