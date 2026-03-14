Hotel industry expresses concern over LPG crisis

Vijayawada: A delegation from Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) and Hotel Association Joint Action Committee (JAC) met Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav to highlight the difficulties faced by the hotel and tourism sectors due to the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The delegation included president of ASHA RV Swamy, president of Vijayawada Hotels Association Ramana and JAC members Ravi and Chaitanya. They submitted a detailed representation to the Minister seeking urgent intervention to address the crisis. The representatives said that while they welcomed the government’s priority for domestic LPG consumers, commercial LPG is essential for the daily functioning of hotels, restaurants and catering establishments. They urged the government to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the required LPG cylinder quota is made available to the hospitality sector to prevent businesses from shutting down. The delegation pointed out that the hotel industry supports thousands of livelihoods, including chefs, kitchen staff, suppliers, transport operators and small vendors. A prolonged shortage of commercial LPG, they warned, could severely affect employment across the sector.

Members also expressed concern that the crisis could disrupt services in major tourist and pilgrimage destinations such as Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Amaravati, where hotels play a vital role in serving tourists and pilgrims. During discussion, several measures to reduce LPG consumption were explored. The delegation proposed reducing hotel operational hours and closing by 10 pm, like restrictions followed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister also suggested exploring alternate-day operations, where different hotels operate on different days to manage gas usage. Another proposal was to introduce a ‘limited menu’ policy, especially in star hotels that currently offer large varieties of dishes, in order to reduce fuel consumption.

Responding to the representation, Minister Keshav assured the delegation that he would take up the issue with the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He said the matter would also be discussed with fellow ministers and senior officials before being placed before the Chief Minister for a final decision.