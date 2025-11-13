House for every poor family by 2029

Rayachoti: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the alliance government’s mission is to ensure every poor family in Andhra Pradesh owns a house by 2029. He was speaking while participating in a mass housewarming ceremony at Devagudipalle village in Chinnamandem mandal of the Rayachoti Assembly constituency in Annamayya district on Wednesday. The Chief Minister virtually launched three lakh housewarming ceremonies across the state to mark the occasion. Naidu personally handed over house keys to several beneficiaries and issued building permissions to those owning plots. The Chief Minister, announcing the next milestone, said: “On Ugadi next year, 5.90 lakh housewarming ceremonies will be held across the state.” He described housing as a symbol of dignity, happiness, safety, and security, recalling that it was NTR who laid the foundation for permanent housing in India in 1984.

“Though the previous government had pushed the state into financial bankruptcy, we completed three lakh houses within just 17 months of assuming office,” he said.

Under PMAY-BLC, 2,28,034 houses were completed; PMAY-Gramin accounted for 65,292, and PMAY-Janman for 6,866 houses—a total of 3,00,192 homes.

“The previous rulers crippled the housing sector, allotted uninhabitable sites, and left houses incomplete. They turned housing into a scam—looting crores even from land leveling and sand,” Naidu said. Despite receiving funds from the Centre, the YSRCP government failed to provide matching grants, halting developmental works, he added.

The Chief Minister announced enhanced financial support for various sections, including Rs 2.5 lakh for urban houses, Rs 2 lakh for rural houses, additional aid of Rs 50,000 for SCs and BCs, Rs 75,000 for STs, Rs 1 lakh for particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), and Rs 50,000 extra support for Muslim families. Naidu said the decision would help six lakh families who could not complete their houses earlier, benefiting 3.73 lakh BCs, 1.57 lakh SCs, 46,000 STs, and 22,000 tribal families, with an additional outlay of Rs 3,220 crore.

Naidu promised to ensure basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, drainage, roads, gas connections, solar power, and internet access in all housing colonies. Ministers Kolusu Parthasaradhi, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and senior officials from the Housing Department participated in the event.