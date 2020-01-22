House proceedings: Assembly to discuss on Raithu Bharosa and Council on Decentralisation bills on Wednesday

The Andhra Pradesh special assembly sessions, which began on Monday will begin the proceeding on the third day. The assembly will reportedly hold discussions on Raithu Bharosa scheme, while the council is likely to discuss on the decentralisation of Development and repeal of CRDA bills in the house. Both the houses will begin in a short while.

However, the Legislative Council ought to face a piquant situation. Since the motion under rule 71 the opposition rejected government policy, the bill on three capitals cannot be taken up. But as the TDP had suggested amendments for the bill on Tuesday, the government may insist on the discussion. However, TDP likely to oppose leading to pandemonium.

Earlier, on Tuesday, in the wake of the council proceedings, the TDP tried to stall the introduction of the decentralisation bill and repeal of CRDA act bills by issuing rule 71 notice in the house. After a series of adjournments, the council accepted bills. However, the discussions and voting on rule 71 were held first in which TDP has won.