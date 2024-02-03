Live
- New drug may prevent diabetic eye, kidney disease complications: Study
- People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
- Secured creditor can forfeit earnest money if there is a default in payment by auction-purchaser: SC
- Tech getting in the way of your well being?
- Punjab Governor resigns, cites personal reasons
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO
- Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget
- YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
- Jetti Gurunadha Rao participates in cadre meeting in Polavaram
- MRO dies after being attacked at his residence
Just In
House site pattas distributed in Badvel Municipality
Highlights
On the occasion of the distribution of house certificates to beneficiaries in the Sixth Ward of Jagananna Colony in Badvel Municipality, the State...
On the occasion of the distribution of house certificates to beneficiaries in the Sixth Ward of Jagananna Colony in Badvel Municipality, the State Sagara Corporation Chairperson, Ganugapenta Ramanamma, and YSRCP District Secretary, Eega Yadha Reddy, along with YSRCP Observers, Bangaru Seenaiah, and YSRCP Workers, will be participating.
They will be actively involved in the distribution process, ensuring that the deserving beneficiaries receive their house certificates efficiently and effectively.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS