House site pattas distributed in Badvel Municipality

On the occasion of the distribution of house certificates to beneficiaries in the Sixth Ward of Jagananna Colony in Badvel Municipality, the State Sagara Corporation Chairperson, Ganugapenta Ramanamma, and YSRCP District Secretary, Eega Yadha Reddy, along with YSRCP Observers, Bangaru Seenaiah, and YSRCP Workers, will be participating.

They will be actively involved in the distribution process, ensuring that the deserving beneficiaries receive their house certificates efficiently and effectively.