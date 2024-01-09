House site pattas given to 2,009 TTD employees

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy has given house site pattas to 2,009 employees in the second phase, at Mahati auditorium in Tirupati on Monday.

Stating that it is indeed a record of its sorts as TTD providing house sites to almost all of its employees at the lowest price, the chairman, chief guest at the programme, challenged the critics that if they can show house sites being provided free of cost to their employees anywhere in the world, they TTD will also do the same. Bhumana said it was unfair that some vested elements and media houses were making allegations and criticising the TTD, despite of its good work and selfless service to both employees and devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. ‘Based on my several appeals only, former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy had announced sanctioning of lands for house sites to TTD employees on the same platform in 2009. When I reminded YSR’s assurance to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he readily agreed to fulfil his father’s promise,’ he explained.

The TTD chairman further added that the CM was even ready to give house sites free of cost to TTD employees. But based on legal advice, house sites are being allotted at nominal cost, not only to the employees but they will give the sites also to retired employees and pensioners soon, he added.

Bhumana complimented EO AV Dharma Reddy, district Collector Venkataramana Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam and others, who pushed the project wholeheartedly. He said that he was glad that the Collector had taken initiative to procure 250 acres at Pogali village in Yerpedu mandal to provide house sites to the retired employees and pensioners in the third phase. TTD Trust Board has also sanctioned Rs 87.5 crore towards the project with the special interest shown by EO AV Dharma Reddy, he added. EO AV Dharma Reddy said employees should keep aside their assumptions and misunderstandings on the validity of house sites as they are regular government lands without any pending courts cases, which the TTD had purchased and given to its employees. He said by January month end, TTD will take acquisition of 450 acres of government lands near Yerpedu and will distribute to pensioners and retired employees in the third phase.

JEO Veerabrahmam said the credit for providing house sites to thousands of TTD employees goes to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, who are striving for employees’ welfare. Soon another 4,000 sites will be given house sites, he added.

JEO Sada Bhargavi and CVSO Narasimha Kishore, DLO Veerraju, CE Nageswar Rao and others were present.