Housing minister warns of stern action against guilty

Vijayawada : Housing and information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy issued a stern warning that the state government will take strict action against officials and contractors found guilty of irregularities in the construction of houses under the Jagananna housing scheme between 2019 and 2024. The minister stated that the vigilance and enforcement department is investigating the matter and will submit a detailed report. Those found responsible for misconduct will face severe consequences.

Parthasarathy made these remarks while responding to questions raised by members of the Legislative Council on Thursday. MLCs Duvvarapu Ramarao, B Ramgopal Reddy, and B Tirumala Naidu questioned the minister about alleged misappropriation of funds, inflated land prices, and delays in completing housing projects under the YSRCP government. They sought details on whether any action had been taken against those responsible.

In his response, the minister revealed that the vigilance and enforcement has already submitted a preliminary report, leading to the suspension of some officials involved in irregularities. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing into issues such as land acquisition, fund misappropriation, and the failure to complete housing projects.

The housing minister also said that the Revenue Recovery Act will be enforced to recover funds from contractors who failed to fulfil their obligations. He pointed out that one agency in the Rayalaseema region, which was contracted to build over 50,000 houses, left the majority of the units incomplete. Additionally, several other contractors have disappeared without providing details of the work completed, leaving many projects in limbo.

Parthasarathy criticised the previous YSRCP government for reducing the estimated cost of construction, which he claimed compromised the quality and completion of housing units.

He alleged that Self-Help Groups were forced to spend their own money to finish the projects. Parthasarathy questioned how such cost-cutting measures could serve the interests of the poor, especially in regions like Alluri Sitaramaraju district, where construction costs are inherently higher and many houses remain unfinished.

During the discussion, Council Chairman K Moshen Raju expressed concern over the lack of response from district officials regarding alleged fund misuse in housing projects in Bhimavaram. He noted that his requests for detailed reports had been ignored. The minister assured that all necessary details would be provided soon. Parthasarathy also addressed allegations of irregularities in Nellore district, where unsuitable waste lands were reportedly acquired for housing projects. He confirmed that investigations are underway.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, urged the minister to conduct a thorough probe into all allegations and ensure accountability. The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and justice, promising strict action against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing in the Jagananna housing scheme.