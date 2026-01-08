HPCL commissions residue upgradation facility at Visakh Refinery

Visakhapatnam: Marking a milestone in India’s deep-conversion refining capability and contributing to national energy security, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) successfully commissioned the Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) at its Visakh Refinery.

Aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, several critical project equipment were indigenously manufactured, strengthening India’s refining self-reliance. This first-of-its-kind facility in India showcases unprecedented engineering scale, housing among the world’s heaviest three LC-Max reactors of 2,200 MT each.

With a capacity of 3.55 MMTPA, RUF employs advanced LC-Max based residue hydrocracking technology to achieve about 93 percent conversion of bottom oils into high-value products.

Visakh Refinery will now have the capability of enhancing its distillate yield by up to 10 percent.

Improved heat integration and process efficiency reduced the Refinery’s Energy Intensity Index (EII), lowering operating costs and further reinforcing profitability while advancing sustainability objectives.

Complementing the physical commissioning, HPCL has also deployed the RUF (LC-Max) Digital Suite — an Industry-first in Indian Refineries.

HPCL appreciated all other key stakeholders, including project partners, licensors CLG, Turnkey contractor L&T, PMC EIL, other vendors/contractors and our dedicated teams whose steadfast support, technical excellence and collaborative efforts were instrumental in the successful commissioning of the RUF.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited officials during the commissioning of the Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) at its Visakh Refinery.