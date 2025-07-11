HSL surges ahead in catering to naval needs

Visakhapatnam: With two landmark achievements within 24 hours, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) continues its remarkable growth trajectory.

They included delivery of the advanced DP-II Diving Support Vessel Nistar to the Indian Navy on July 8, followed by the keel laying of Fleet Support Ship-3 (FSS-3) on July 9 at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli.

The keel was laid by Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition in the presence of C&MD of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd) along with senior officials from the Indian Navy, HSL and L&T. The steel cutting of the fourth FSS was also recently carried out by the CNS at HSL.

FSS-3 is the third of five in the series of 43,000 T FSS awarded to HSL with two being built in collaboration with L&T, highlighting India’s strong public-private partnership in defence. Notably, all five FSS have transitioned into various stages of construction concurrently, less than two years since the contract was inked. This highlights HSL’s enhanced project execution capability and coordination across multiple shipbuilding sites.

From building small auxiliary vessels to delivering strategic platforms like INS Dhruv and Nistar, HSL has made a transformational leap in technology, engineering precision and expertise.

With five FSS vessels underway and upgraded infrastructure including a 300T Goliath crane and refurbished slipway, HSL is firmly positioned to meet future naval needs including LPDs and next-generation platforms.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian Navy for their continued support and to L&T Shipyard for their partnership on FSS-2 and FSS-3, the C&MD, HSL affirmed that HSL is rising confidently despite challenges and setting new benchmarks in India’s strategic shipbuilding domain.