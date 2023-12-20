Huge arrangements for Yuvagalam

Bhogapuram(Vizianagaram) : The Telugu Desam party is making huge arrangements for the conclusion programme of Yuvagalam Padayatra of Lokesh at Polipalli village of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district today evening

The Party is organizing this program in a big way and aiming to attract the attention of the public all over the state and motive behind this event is to being back TDP into power.

The party is aiming to gather 6 lakhs of people across the state and its plying three special trains from Rayalaseema and on the otherside, the party leaders are hiring busses, vans and other vehicles to come here. Thousands of cars and bikes are rushing towards Bhogapuram.

Some of the leaders have reached the both cities Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening and occupied the hotels, lodges here.

MLAs, MPS and other senior leaders of North Andhra like K.Atchennaidu, K.Kalavenkatrao, Bharat, and others have visited the site many times and supervised the arrangements. On the otherside there was a dilemma over the arrival of Pawan Kalyan, Janasena chief to this event.

There were roumers that Pawan is sulked and he denied to come to the programme but all the doubts were cleared with the meeting held between Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu at Hyderabad on Sunday night. Later the sources said that Pawan Kalyan also agreed to attend the Yuvagalam conclusion program and announce that both parties will travel in hand in hand for the coming elections. Even the Janasena leaders also actively taking part in the program today.