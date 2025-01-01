Huge demand for cakes, sweets on New Year eve

Vijayawada: There was a huge demand for cakes, sweets, flowers, decorative materials and boutiques in Vijayawada to mark the New Year celebrations on Tuesday. People thronged the bakeries and sweet shops to purchase cakes and sweets.

The traders have made a variety of cakes in different sizes and shapes.

New Year is being celebrated with gaiety and enthusiasm in Vijayawada and traders also prepared different types of cakes and sweets to meet the demand of the customers. Christians continue the Christmas celebra-tions till the New Year and decorate their homes with balloons, lights and flowers.

Conveying the New Year greetings along with sweet boxes and bouquets is very common on the New Year Day. Keeping in view the demand, the traders too got ready and prepared a wide variety of sweets and bouquets.