Huge rally taken out with 750 metres national flag

Guntur: On the occasion of the completion of 75 years of India's Independence, the district administration took out a huge rally with 750 metres national flag as a part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav on Saturday in Guntur city.

The rally which started at the Collectorate here continued till it reached NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium. District Collector M Venugopala Reddy flagged off the rally at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, he said following the instructions of the State and Central governments, they have conducted the rally with 6,000 students, officials and employees. He said that they would conduct various programmes daily up to August 15. He further said that on August 13, 14 and 15, they will conduct Har Ghar Tiranga and hoist the national flag on every house with the involvement of the people.

MLC K S Lakshamana Rao recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters during the freedom struggle and urged the youth to draw inspiration from them. He appreciated the district administration for conducting a rally with 6,000 students.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy stressed on the need to explain sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to the youth to draw inspiration from them.

The rally which started at the Collectorate reached NTR Municipal Corporation rally via, Kakaragunta Bridge and Swamy Vivekananda statue.

ZP chairperson Henry Christina, MLAs Mustafa, Dr Undavalli Sridevi, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri , district revenue officer K Chandrasekhar, Guntur revenue divisional officer Prabhakara Reddy, ZP CEO Srinivasa Reddy, district panchayat officer Kesava Reddy, district education officer Sailaja and tashsildar Sambasiva Rao were among those present.