Live
- CM broaches relevance of survey with Governor
- WhatsApp Tests In-App Image Search to Combat Misinformation
- Uproar in J&K Assembly over Article 370 resolution
- Vaccination drive for stray dogs organised
- Muda scandal: First time in history of Karnataka a sitting CM faces grilling
- SEEPC Survey kickstarts in city, queries make households edgy
- Melania expresses optimism about US' future after husband Donald Trump's win
- Azim Premji University, Bangalore International Centre to unveil ‘Krishna to Kaveri’
- Metro Rail launches unique ticketing experience
- Trump Temple in Telangana: A Tribute to a Devoted Fan
Just In
Huge turnout for mega job mela
Highlights
Thousands of youth attended the Mega Job Mela conducted by the local MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao with support from Sharp India Consulting here on Wednesday.
Ongole : Thousands of youth attended the Mega Job Mela conducted by the local MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao with support from Sharp India Consulting here on Wednesday.
Youth with various educational backgrounds gathered at the venue by morning and attended the recruitment process by various companies. The companies selected suitable candidates after conducting a round of processes. MLA Janardhana Rao congratulated the selected candidates and presented them with the job offer letters.
He advised the selected candidates to do well in their jobs and asked those unsuccessful candidates to prepare well for the next job mela.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS