Huge turnout for mega job mela

Ongole : Thousands of youth attended the Mega Job Mela conducted by the local MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao with support from Sharp India Consulting here on Wednesday.

Youth with various educational backgrounds gathered at the venue by morning and attended the recruitment process by various companies. The companies selected suitable candidates after conducting a round of processes. MLA Janardhana Rao congratulated the selected candidates and presented them with the job offer letters.

He advised the selected candidates to do well in their jobs and asked those unsuccessful candidates to prepare well for the next job mela.