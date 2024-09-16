Hundreds of Ganesh idols immersed

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry witnessed a large-scale Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday. Hundreds of idols were transported to the Godavari River with grand processions starting early in the morning. Numerous large Ganesh idols were seen waiting on the ferries for immersion.

The Godavari River, which flowed at the first flood warning level of 13.40 feet, led to restrictions on the number of devotees allowed at the immersion site. With the river flow exceeding the first flood warning stage, only a limited number of devotees were permitted to participate in the immersion activities.

The immersion of the Ganesh idols was carried out under the supervision of police and officials to ensure safety and order.