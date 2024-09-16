Live
- Subhadra Swagat padayatra held at 10K places
- India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2045
- 2,500-km-long human chain awarded by World Book of Records
- ‘How can you defend a person who has hurled casteist slurs on your community?’
- State’s proposal for new international airport is ready
- DKS visits New York sky-deck ‘The Edge’
- Doordarshan turns 65: A rich history of India’s state broadcast service
- Berhampur University to study man-animal conflict in Eastern Ghats
- Car, bikes & electronics sales surge due to heavy discounts by companies: Reports
- Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17
Just In
Hundreds of Ganesh idols immersed
Highlights
Rajahmundry witnessed a large-scale Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday. Hundreds of idols were transported to the Godavari River with grand processions starting early in the morning.
Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry witnessed a large-scale Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday. Hundreds of idols were transported to the Godavari River with grand processions starting early in the morning. Numerous large Ganesh idols were seen waiting on the ferries for immersion.
The Godavari River, which flowed at the first flood warning level of 13.40 feet, led to restrictions on the number of devotees allowed at the immersion site. With the river flow exceeding the first flood warning stage, only a limited number of devotees were permitted to participate in the immersion activities.
The immersion of the Ganesh idols was carried out under the supervision of police and officials to ensure safety and order.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS