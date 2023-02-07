Hurling stones on trains may land you in jail

Tirupati: The time pass habit of the innocent children in most cases in which they hurl stones on running trains has been causing damage to trains as well as injuries to passengers on board. The RPF personnel have been conducting sensitisation programmes regularly on the ill-effects and the punishments for such acts. Such incidents have been increasing in recent times especially such as hurling stones on Vande Bharat Express (VBE) trains in several parts.

Though a series of incidents are taking place at several locations along the railway line on many trains other than VBEs, identifying the miscreants became a problem. To prevent this, RPF personnel have been focussing mainly on the vulnerable areas like those colonies and schools located parallel to the railway line where it has become a fun for the children to hurl stones at the moving trains.

It was learnt that the RPF or GRP personnel were unable to take action as they found innocent children as the suspects though they damaged the window panes of the passing trains. There are incidents of stone pelting which hurt the passengers on board elsewhere. The RPF personnel consider it more appropriate to educate the people and especially the children on the ill effects of their childish acts.

Accordingly, they conducted several such programmes in the colonies in Tirupati and Renigunta station limits which has become a continuous practice. In addition, a three-minute video on stone pelting incidents is being telecasted in the TVs on the platforms to bring awareness to passengers so that they can take precautions while travelling.

K Madhusudan, RPF Inspector, Tirupati, told The Hans India that the objective of such sensitisation programmes was to educate the children and their parents on the ill-effects of their misdoings. They also focus on telling them about the punishments which may bring a change in their attitude.

To a question, he said that as per the Railway Act 154 RPF can book cases against those involved in such cases under which they can be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both.

However, GRP can book cases which attract huge punishments. Under Railway Act 152 they can book cases for throwing stones or any other thing on the rolling stock among other incidents and the culprits shall be punishable with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years.

A railway passenger commented that the government also should take responsibility in educating the people on such incidents. They should do this through the televisions and by displaying in the form of short film in movie theatres which will have much impact.