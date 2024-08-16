I-Day celebrated at Govt Women’s College

Rajamahendravaram: Principal of Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi Government Women’s Degree College Dr P Raghava Kumari hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day here on Thursday.

Addressing the students, she emphasised the importance of remembering the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation and urged everyone to fulfil their aspirations.

The NCC cadets conducted a parade and presented a salute of honour. Members of the NSS, Youth Red Cross, and Consumer Clubs participated in the event. Students and staff also showcased cultural programmes.

Dr P Raghava Kumari awarded medals to the best-performing NCC cadets and NSS volunteers. Vice-Principal K Ratna Kumar, Head of the English Department Dr B Anuradha, IQAC Coordinator M Sunitha, P Sree Shaila, and AV Anantha Lakshmi and others were present.